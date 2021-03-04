Modi government is misusing IT department to intimidate those supporting farmers' protest: Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping out BJP: Rahul Gandhi

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 04: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre alleging that the Narendra Modi government is misusing Central agencies to intimidate those supporting farmers' protest.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government making central agencies dance on its tunes and carrying out raids on those speaking against its policies.

IT raids locations linked to Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu

"Some Idioms: Dancing to someone else's tune - Central government does this with IT Dept-ED-CBI. Scaredy-cats - friendly media in front of the central government. Like a cat on hot bricks - like the central government makes a raid on the supporters of the farmer (sic)," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress leader's attack came a day after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in Mumbai.