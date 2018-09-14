Dawoodi Bohra community has always worked for peace, says Modi

Bhopal, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community (sect within Ismaili branch of Shias), Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at a mosque in Indore on Friday.

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual head of the Dawoodi Bohra said,''I convey birthday wishes to you in advance and pray for your long life. May you get success in all that you do for the country.''

The PM's meeting with Syedna Saifuddin took place at the Saifi Nagar mosque, where the Dawoodi Bohra community head is holding a nine-day religious discourse.

The prime minister's visit also assumes significance as Assembly polls are due in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by year-end. Around 2.5 lakh Dawoodi Bohras are estimated to live in the state, mainly in Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur districts.

Drone cameras were deployed to keep an eye over the city along with 150 CCTV cameras. About 3,500 policemen were also deployed in the city, Mishra added.