Modi appeals for 'positive' debate, Opposition says govt should create 'conducive atmosphere'

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the Congress was in favour of positive discussions during the Winter Session of Parliament, but put the onus on the government to "create a conducive" atmosphere for it.

Kharge was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for positive and innovative arguments in the House.

"We are always in favor of constructive suggestion,we are very much interested to run Parliament & issues to be discussed, provided the Govt should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition," Kharge told ANI.

Modi had earlier said that a fruitful and constructive Winter Session was in the best interest of the country.

"We look forward to having a fruitful session, hope to see positive approach this WinterSession . Democracy will surely strengthen," the PM had said.

After this, the Prime Minister introduced the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers in both the houses.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar's disqualification issue was raised by the Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Some mebers raised slogans of 'Taanashahi nahin chalegi' (We oppose dictatorship). 'All in Well, not well!': Venkaiah Naidu Congress leader Ghulamnazad raises Sharad Yadav expulsion issue, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman VenkaiahNaidu said it is not an issue of discussion. Naidu later adjourned the House till Monday after making obituary references. Congress demands apology from PM Modi The Congress also demanded the Prime Minister's apology for his remarks on former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The Congress also raked up the issue of PM Modi allegations of some Congress leaders having met Pakistan officials. For the first time a Prime Minister has accused Former PM, former Vice President and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. PM must clarify in the Parliament: Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress on winter session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/SvfPUIj0fg — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017 Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Later, Azad, in Parliament, said 'ye sadharan aarop nahi hai' (these are not normal allegations).

(Images credit - ANI/Twitter)

The Lok Sabha was then adjourned till 11 am on Monday.

OneIndia News