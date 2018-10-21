Mob barges into home, thrashes people for playing loud music during Navaratri celebrations

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Tensions prevailed high in the Channasandra area of Bengaluru after a group of 50 men reportedly barged into a home at the Isha Misty Green apartment and thrashed revellers.

Whitefield Division police on Friday arrested seven residents including two women of Kadugodi on charges of barging into an apartment block and assaulting people who were celebrating the Navaratri festival.

It is learnt that the accused were irked by the complainants playing loud music during a celebration of the ongoing Navratri festival.

The incident happened when residents of the apartment were celebrating the festival of Navaratri on Thursday night. Around 9 pm, a group of 50 men who live near the apartment in Channasandra barged into the flat where the party was underway and physically assaulted the revellers including young boys.

A little later, the Kadugodi police were alerted about the incident. Upon reaching the scene, cops detained some of the assailants while others fled in no time.

A case of trespassing and assault was registered and in their counter complaint, the accused have said that the apartment residents were disturbing the peace with loud music.