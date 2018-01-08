No use of loudspeakers in UP without permission

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has decided not to let the use of loudspeakers in Mosques, Temples, Churches and other public places without permission. The order comes in compliance with the directive of the Allahabad High Court.

The Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar has issued a circular in this regard to district magistrates and district police chiefs to ensure compliance of the High Court order. The circular directs the officials to ensure that prior permission for the use of loudspeakers is taken and sound should not be more than 10 decibel at public places and 5 decibels at private.

The Allahabad High Court had last year passed an order directing the government to take action on the use of loudspeakers. It had asked the government as to who had given permission for the use of loudspeakers on religious and public places and what steps the state government has taken to ensure compliance of the Noise Pollution ( Regulation and Control) Act, 2000. The order had rapped the state government for its failure to control growing noise pollution.

The state government has to submit a compliance report to the High Court on February 1. Following the High Court order, the ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar, who is also Acting DGP, issued orders to all SSPs and SPs to conduct a survey on religious places and identify those using loudspeakers without permission. They would be asked to take permission from the concerned authorities or else they would not be allowed to use loudspeakers on temple and mosque after January 15. "We have issued directions for the compliance of the honourable High Court order. No one would be allowed to use loudspeakers without permission and in accordance with the law," said the Acting DGP.

OneIndia News