Gag on loudspeakers in UP: Muslim clerics hail govt decision

The Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government's decision to not let the use of loudspeakers in religious places without permission has been welcomed by Muslim clerics. The UP government's decision comes in compliance with the directive of the Allahabad High Court.

"The Allahabad High Court's order should be welcomed by everyone as it is in the interest of the nation. But if the government has to act it should first check on the loudspeakers used in private functions such as marriages and political rallies. The use of loudspeakers at religious places is done for a very limited period of time," a News 18 report quoted Sufiyan Nizami, a cleric, as saying.

The Principal Secretary Home Arvind Kumar issued a circular in this regard to district magistrates and district police chiefs to ensure compliance with the High Court order. The circular directs the officials to ensure that prior permission for the use of loudspeakers is taken and sound should not be more than 10 decibels at public places and 5 decibels at private.

[No use of loudspeakers in UP without permission]

The Allahabad High Court had last year passed an order directing the government to take action on the use of loudspeakers. It had asked the government as to who had given permission for the use of loudspeakers on religious and public places and what steps the state government has taken to ensure compliance of the Noise Pollution ( Regulation and Control) Act, 2000. The order had rapped the state government for its failure to control growing noise pollution.

OneIndia News