MNS worker files complaint against Tanushree Dutta

Mumbai, Oct 5: A non-cognisable offence complaint has been filed against Tanushree Dutta by one Sumant Dhas for allegedly defaming Raj Thackeray and MNS party. The complaint was filed at Kaij police station in Beed district of Maharashtra.

Dutta, 34, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film in 2008, recently said Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but could not do so.

She had also alleged that the MNS was involved in vandalising her vehicle when she opted out of the 2008 film, 'Horn Ok Pleassss'.

The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the 'Bigg Boss' on Wednesday, following reports of Dutta participating in the ongoing season of the TV reality show, a party functionary told PTI.

Tanushree Dutta kicked up a storm into Bollywood when she accused veteran actor Nana Patekar for sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008. The veteran actor has responded by sending her a legal notice, demanding a public apology for maligning his reputation.

Apart from Nana, Tanushree also accused choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and Rakesh Sarang among others, for harassing her during that time.

