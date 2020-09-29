MMRC says tunnel breakthrough for Pune metro

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Sep 29: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing Pune Metro Rail Project,on Monday said it achieved a tunnel breakthrough in the underground section of one of the two corridors here, a statement said.

While Vanaz to Ramwadi section is an elevated line, PCMC to Swargate corridor is partially elevated.

"In another significant milestone achievement today in the ongoing Pune Metro Project, a tunnel breakthrough was achieved in the underground section at the north-end of civil court inter-change station.

Kolkata Metro to resume services on Sundays from October 4

"This signifies the completion of tunnelling of the Range Hill- Shivaji Nagar- Civil Court stretch," the statement said.

A breakthrough is when a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBMs) completes its scheduled underground stretch and comes out to the bottom of the shaft.

Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit said the tunnelling work for Pune Metro is going on with astute planning and utmost precision.