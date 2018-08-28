MK Stalin's rise in politics: A leader who survived fatal blows during Emergency

Chennai, Aug 28: The General Council meeting of DMK on Tuesday elected Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin as President of the party. Stalin's rise in the DMK hasn't been a meteoric rise rather slow and steady.

Though Stalin entered electoral politics in 1984, he held major administrative position 12 years joining the politics. He was the 37th Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2002. He became the Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration in the Government of Tamil Nadu after the 2006 Assembly elections.

On 29 May 2009, Stalin was nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (2009 to 2011) by Governor Surjit Singh Barnala. He is the first Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Out of eight assemble seats he contested, Stalin has won six and lost two elections. He lost his 1st and 3rd election against AIADMK's K.A. Krishnaswamy. In 201, he moved to Kolathur assembly constituency from Thousand Lights.

Year Constituency Party Result Opponent Party 1984 Thousand Lights DMK Lost K.A. Krishnaswamy AIADMK 1989 Thousand Lights DMK Won Thambidurai SSR ADK JL 1991 Thousand Lights DMK Lost K.A. Krishnaswamy AIADMK 1996 Thousand Lights DMK Won Zeenath Sheriffdeen AIADMK 2001 Thousand Lights DMK Won S. Sekar TMC 2006 Thousand Lights DMK Won Adi Rajaram AIADMK 2011 Kolathur DMK Won Saidai Sa. Duraisamy AIADMK 2016 Kolathur DMK Won J.C.D.Prabhakar AIADMK

Survived fatal blows during Emergency:

On the 40th anniversary of the dismissal of the Karunanidhi government during Emergency, Stalin recalled the dark days of his political life to The Hindu newspaper. Stalin tells, "Prison life taught me a great political lesson, though I had to pay a heavy price." He was beaten mercilessly and former Mayor Chittibabu, who formed a shield to protect him, later succumbed to the injuries. "I have a scar on my right hand and it has become one of the permanent body marks for identification," Stalin was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Stalin with his father late Karunanidhi File picture of DMK Working President MK Stalin with his father late Karunanidhi in Chennai on Jan. 10, 2014. Stalin is all set to take over as President of the party at the General Council Meeting, to be held in Chennai on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. PTI file photo Stalin leading protest against Vedanta group MK Stalin, attired in black along with his party MLAs, stages a walkout from the Assembly over their demand for the "permanent closure" of the Vedanta group's copper plant in Thoothukudi district, in Chennai on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. PTI file photo At a rally in Cauvery basin region MK Stalin rides a bullock-cart during the fourth day of his mega rally, which covers the Cauvery basin region of Tamil Nadu, seeking immediate constitution of a Cauvery Management Board, in Thiruvarur (10/4/2018). PTI file photo With PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by DMK Working President M K Stalin and party laeder Kanimozhi on his arrival to visit the ailing party president M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. (2017-11-06). PTI file photo Stalin in Coonoor DMK Working President MK Stalin holds a kid while interacting with supporters at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (2017-10-02) . PTI file photo With national leaders in Chennai Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Congress party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI (M) Sudhakara Reddy Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Derek O'brien, along with DMK Leaders M K Stalin, Durai Murugan at the the "94th birthday celebrations of DMK President M Karunanidhi" at a function in Chennai. (2017-06-03). PTI file Photo