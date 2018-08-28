  • search

MK Stalin's rise in politics: A leader who survived fatal blows during Emergency

    Chennai, Aug 28: The General Council meeting of DMK on Tuesday elected Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin as President of the party. Stalin's rise in the DMK hasn't been a meteoric rise rather slow and steady.

    Though Stalin entered electoral politics in 1984, he held major administrative position 12 years joining the politics. He was the 37th Mayor of Chennai from 1996 to 2002. He became the Minister for Rural Development and Local Administration in the Government of Tamil Nadu after the 2006 Assembly elections.

    Also Read | MK Stalin elected DMK chief, party demands Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi

    On 29 May 2009, Stalin was nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu (2009 to 2011) by Governor Surjit Singh Barnala. He is the first Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

    Out of eight assemble seats he contested, Stalin has won six and lost two elections. He lost his 1st and 3rd election against AIADMK's K.A. Krishnaswamy. In 201, he moved to Kolathur assembly constituency from Thousand Lights.

    Year Constituency Party Result Opponent Party
    1984 Thousand Lights DMK Lost K.A. Krishnaswamy AIADMK
    1989 Thousand Lights DMK Won Thambidurai SSR ADK JL
    1991 Thousand Lights DMK Lost K.A. Krishnaswamy AIADMK
    1996 Thousand Lights DMK Won Zeenath Sheriffdeen AIADMK
    2001 Thousand Lights DMK Won S. Sekar TMC
    2006 Thousand Lights DMK Won Adi Rajaram AIADMK
    2011 Kolathur DMK Won Saidai Sa. Duraisamy AIADMK
    2016 Kolathur DMK Won J.C.D.Prabhakar AIADMK

    Survived fatal blows during Emergency:

    On the 40th anniversary of the dismissal of the Karunanidhi government during Emergency, Stalin recalled the dark days of his political life to The Hindu newspaper. Stalin tells, "Prison life taught me a great political lesson, though I had to pay a heavy price." He was beaten mercilessly and former Mayor Chittibabu, who formed a shield to protect him, later succumbed to the injuries. "I have a scar on my right hand and it has become one of the permanent body marks for identification," Stalin was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

    File picture of DMK Working President MK Stalin with his father late Karunanidhi in Chennai on Jan. 10, 2014. Stalin is all set to take over as President of the party at the General Council Meeting, to be held in Chennai on Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018. PTI file photo

    MK Stalin, attired in black along with his party MLAs, stages a walkout from the Assembly over their demand for the "permanent closure" of the Vedanta group's copper plant in Thoothukudi district, in Chennai on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. PTI file photo

    MK Stalin rides a bullock-cart during the fourth day of his mega rally, which covers the Cauvery basin region of Tamil Nadu, seeking immediate constitution of a Cauvery Management Board, in Thiruvarur (10/4/2018). PTI file photo

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by DMK Working President M K Stalin and party laeder Kanimozhi on his arrival to visit the ailing party president M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. (2017-11-06). PTI file photo

    DMK Working President MK Stalin holds a kid while interacting with supporters at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu (2017-10-02) . PTI file photo

    Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Congress party leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI (M) Sudhakara Reddy Trinamool Congress Spokesperson Derek O'brien, along with DMK Leaders M K Stalin, Durai Murugan at the the "94th birthday celebrations of DMK President M Karunanidhi" at a function in Chennai. (2017-06-03). PTI file Photo

    mk stalin tamil nadu dmk chennai

