Patriach of world’s largest family dies in Mizoram, leaves behind 38 wives, 200 children and grandchildren

Family of man who married 38 women and had 200 children, grand-children refuse to perform last rites

Mizoram minister gives Rs 1 lakh cash for parents with highest number of children

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Aizawl, June 22: In a recent development, Mizoram minister has announced a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh to a living parent with the highest number of children in his constituency to encourage population growth among the demographically small Mizo communities.

However, Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte did not mention the minimum number of children. This declaration came at a time when several Indian states are advocating a population control policy.

Aim is to help govt says Rahul Gandhi while releasing white paper on COVID-19

On Sunday, on the occasion of Father's Day, Royte announced that he would reward a living man or woman having the largest number of offspring within his Aizawl East-2 assembly constituency with a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh.

In a statement, the minister also said that the person would get a certificate and a trophy. Apparently, the cost of the incentive will be borne by a construction consultancy firm owned by Royte's son.

The minister said that the infertility rate and the decreasing growth rate of the Mizo population has become a serious concern.

"Mizoram is far below the optimum number of people to attain development in various fields because of the gradual decline in its population. Low population is a serious issue and hurdle for small communities or tribes like Mizos to survive and progress," Royte said.

It can be seen that Mizoram is home to various Mizo tribes.

India reports 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, 1,167 deaths in last 24 hours

He said that some churches and influential civil society organisations like the Young Mizo Association are advocating a baby boom policy to encourage population growth for ensuring optimum size vis-a-vis the area of the state.

Mizoram's population was 1,091,014, according to the 2011 census. The state covers an area of approximately 21,087 square kilometres.

With only 52 persons per square kilometre, Mizoram has the second lowest population density in the country next to Arunachal Pradesh, which has a population density of 17 persons per sq km. The national average is 382 per sq km.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 12:54 [IST]