India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mizoram CM's daughter assault a doctor in viral video; Zoramthanga tenders apology

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Aizawl, Aug 20: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has given a public apology after his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor at a clinic in Aizawl in a viral video.

    Mizoram CMs daughter assault a doctor; Zoramthanga tenders apology
    Screenshot from the video

    She was recently seen hitting a doctor at a clinic in the video clip that went viral on social media and the incident sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, with over 800 doctors staging a protest on Saturday, condemning the alleged assault, PTI reported.

    Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter, which helmed the protest, wore black badges to their work places during the day.

    According to the reports, the doctor had asked the Chief Minister's daughter to take an appointment before coming for the check-up.

    "We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated," the association's Mizoram chapter said in the statement.

    The CM, taking to Instagram, said that he had visited the dermatologist and offered an apology.

    He also thanked the IMA for not initiating any "stringent action" against Chhangte.

    "We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public," the CM said.

    Earlier, Chhangte's elder brother, Ramthansiama, had also issued an apology on social media, stating that her sister "went out of control" due to mental stress.

    Comments

    More MIZORAM News  

    Read more about:

    mizoram viral news

    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 20:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X