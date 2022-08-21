African Swine Fever: 16 more pigs die in Mizoram; Toll rises to 770 in two months

Mizoram CM's daughter assault a doctor in viral video; Zoramthanga tenders apology

India

oi-Prakash KL

Aizawl, Aug 20: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has given a public apology after his daughter Milari Chhangte was seen assaulting a doctor at a clinic in Aizawl in a viral video.

She was recently seen hitting a doctor at a clinic in the video clip that went viral on social media and the incident sparked outrage among the medical fraternity, with over 800 doctors staging a protest on Saturday, condemning the alleged assault, PTI reported.

Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Mizoram chapter, which helmed the protest, wore black badges to their work places during the day.

According to the reports, the doctor had asked the Chief Minister's daughter to take an appointment before coming for the check-up.

#WATCH | The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Mizoram today staged demonstration against the assault on their fellow on-duty doctor in his own clinic.



The accused has been identified as Milari Chhangte, the daughter of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/o6uIJF6rum — NORTHEAST TODAY (@NortheastToday) August 20, 2022

"We want that such acts of violence against medical practitioners should never be repeated," the association's Mizoram chapter said in the statement.

The CM, taking to Instagram, said that he had visited the dermatologist and offered an apology.

He also thanked the IMA for not initiating any "stringent action" against Chhangte.

"We have nothing to justify or say in defence of our daughter's behaviour towards the doctor. We ask forgiveness from the doctor and the public," the CM said.

Earlier, Chhangte's elder brother, Ramthansiama, had also issued an apology on social media, stating that her sister "went out of control" due to mental stress.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 20:13 [IST]