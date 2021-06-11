YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Solar Eclipse
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mission 2024 on mind? Prashant Kishor meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, fuels speculations

    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 11: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

    Mission 2024 on mind? Prashant Kishor meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, fuels speculations

    The meeting at Pawar's South Mumbai residence has triggered massive speculation within the political circles.

    According to reports, political strategist Prashant Kishor is meeting NCP Chief to discuss the likely composition for the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and bringing non-NDA parties together to put up a united fight in 2024 to unseat the BJP.

    NCP said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor. The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside ''Silver Oak'' (NCP chief''s residence).

    This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

    Shiv Sena, NCP slam Devendra Fadnavis for 'campaigning against Marathi candidate' in BelgaumShiv Sena, NCP slam Devendra Fadnavis for 'campaigning against Marathi candidate' in Belgaum

    He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.

    After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist any more.

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

    Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Pawar will take into account Kishor''s suggestions. Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister.

    More PRASHANT KISHOR News  

    Read more about:

    prashant kishor sharad pawar

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X