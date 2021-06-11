Mission 2024 on mind? Prashant Kishor meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, fuels speculations

On May 2, hold me to my last tweet: Prashant Kishor on West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 11: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday called on NCP president Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai and held talks with him for around three hours, setting tongues wagging in political circles.

The meeting at Pawar's South Mumbai residence has triggered massive speculation within the political circles.

According to reports, political strategist Prashant Kishor is meeting NCP Chief to discuss the likely composition for the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and bringing non-NDA parties together to put up a united fight in 2024 to unseat the BJP.

NCP said apart from discussing the prevailing political situation, Pawar hosted lunch for Kishor. The meeting got over by around 2 pm, but neither Kishor nor Pawar spoke to the mediapersons gathered outside ''Silver Oak'' (NCP chief''s residence).

This is Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively.

Shiv Sena, NCP slam Devendra Fadnavis for 'campaigning against Marathi candidate' in Belgaum

He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections.

After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar downplayed the meeting, saying that Kishor has already said he will not be a political strategist any more.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said many leaders are in touch with Kishor, while NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal said he was no aware of the agenda of the meeting.

Stating that Kishor was a successful political strategist, Bhujbal said he was sure that Pawar will take into account Kishor''s suggestions. Kishor had met Uddhav Thackeray in 2019 before the latter became chief minister.