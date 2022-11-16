YouTube
    Missing AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia claims was 'forced by BJP'

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. AAP has claimed he was being pressured by BJP to withdraw his nomination.

    "Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the alleged disappearance of AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala and his family, ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, in New Delhi
    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference regarding the alleged disappearance of AAP candidate Kanchan Jariwala and his family, ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that Kanchal Jariwal was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination and has now gone missing. The AAP candidate from Surat (East) has been kidnapped, Kejriwal alleged.

    Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said,"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?.''

    The Gujarat Assembly Polls will be held in two phases and 182 seats will go up for polls.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 13:28 [IST]
    X