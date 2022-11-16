Missing AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia claims was 'forced by BJP'

New Delhi, Nov 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, who was allegedly kidnapped last evening, took his nomination back ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. AAP has claimed he was being pressured by BJP to withdraw his nomination.

"Our candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala has just been brought to Returning Officer's office. He was circled by over 500 policemen & is now being pressured to take his nomination back," said AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

#WATCH | Gujarat: AAP candidate from Surat (East) from Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, takes back his nomination after he was allegedly kidnapped last evening pic.twitter.com/E1vqqkveNi — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that Kanchal Jariwal was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination and has now gone missing. The AAP candidate from Surat (East) has been kidnapped, Kejriwal alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said,"Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family have been missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was pressurised to withdraw his nomination. Has he been kidnapped?.''

Our candidate from Surat (East), Kanchan Jariwala, and his family missing since yesterday. First, BJP tried to get his nomination rejected. But his nomination was accepted. Later, he was being pressurised to withdraw his nomination.



Has he been kidnapped? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 16, 2022

The Gujarat Assembly Polls will be held in two phases and 182 seats will go up for polls.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 13:28 [IST]