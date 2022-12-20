‘Misogynistic goons…’: Smriti Irani on Congress leader’s sexist remarks

Union Minister Smriti Irani informed the Lok Sabha that NCPCR has launched the website ‘GHAR’ for the purpose

New Delhi, Dec 20: Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Monday hit back at Congress after a party leader said that she goes to her constituency Amethi only to do 'latkas and jhataks'.

Taking to micro-blogging tweet, Irani accused the Congress of misogyny and targeted Rahul Gandhi, whom she had defeated in Amethi in the last parliamentary election.

She wrote, "You and Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic (misogynist) goons a new speechwriter." Irani also taunted the former Congress president for losing in home turf Amethi and seeking election from another seat. Rahul Gandhi is now the MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Amethi is Gandhi family's seat, Smriti Irani comes only to show 'latkas, jhatkas': Cong leader

सुना है @RahulGandhi जी आपने अपने किसी प्रांतीय नेता से अभद्र तरीके से 2024 में अमेठी से लड़ने की घोषणा करवाई है।



तो क्या आपका अमेठी से लड़ना पक्का समझूँ? दूसरी सीट पर तो नहीं भागेंगे? डरेंगे तो नहीं???



PS: You & Mummy ji need to get your mysoginistic goons a new speechwriter. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 19, 2022

Earlier, answering a question on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, Congress leader Ajay Rai had said,''"It (Amethi) has been the seat of the Gandhi family. Rahul jee has been the Lok Sabha MP from there, so has been Rajiv (Gandhi) jee and Sanjay (Gandhi) jee, and they have served it."

"Most of the factories in Amethi are on the verge of closure. Half of the factories in Jagdishpur industrial area are lying shut. Smriti Irani only comes, shows 'latka-jhatka', and leaves," Rai, who is a regional chief of the party, said.

He stressed that Amethi seat is of the Gandhi family, and "it will remain so." It is the demand of the party workers that "Rahul Gandhi should contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Amethi," Rai said.

UP BJP spokesperson Anand Dubey said that such a remark from a leader of the party which gave a woman Prime Minister to the nation, is definitely "shameful".

Currently, Amethi is represented in Lok Sabha by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Irani.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 0:30 [IST]