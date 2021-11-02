Minutes-before-death video of Puneeth Rajkumar surfaces online: Watch Appu leaving to hospital in CCTV clip

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 2: A video claiming to be the last video of Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on 31 October, has surfaced online. It is a CCTV clip of the actor leaving to the hospital before he suffered a cardiac arrest.

In the viral video, Puneeth Rajkumar comes out of his residence, waits for his wife Ashwini to come out, and apparently asks a worker to bring keys. After he receives the keys, the actor and his wife get into the car.

It is said to be the CCTV footage taken from his house before he left for the hospital. The clip indicates that it was recorded around 11.01 am on 31 October, just 15-20 minutes before he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Puneeth Rajkumar then went to his family doctor Dr Ramana Rao. The actor took ECG in the clinic before he collapsed and was rushed to Vikram Hospital.

"He looked so normal when he walked in with his wife Ashwini around 11.15 am. He said he had worked out at the gym as usual, but done extra boxing and a little excessive steaming. While he complained of no pain, his heartbeat and blood pressure were normal," The Times of India quotes Dr Rao as saying.

The doctor noticed that Puneeth Rajkumar was sweating profusely, so advised him to undergo an ECG test where massive stains were detected. "That's where the indicator was found. The ECG showed massive stains and I took Ashwini to a different room, explained the situation, and told her Puneeth should be shifted to a hospital immediately," Dr Rao said.

The clip of Puneeth Rajkumar leaving to the hospital has now gone viral.

Puneeth Rajkumar, at the age of 46, passed away on 29 October following a massive cardiac arrest. He was laid to rest near his father Dr Rajkumar and mother Parvathamma's memorial at the Kanteerava Studios.

On Tuesday, the family performed 'Haalu Thuppa' ritual which was attended by the family members and close relatives. The favourite dishes of the actor were kept at the site as part of 'naivedya' and milk and ghee were offered to conclude the ritual.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 17:00 [IST]