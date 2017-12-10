UP: Minor gangraped in Lucknow, raped again by neighbour when she sought help

A 16-year-old girl allegedly gang raped in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow by a group of men while she went to buy groceries on Saturday.

Image for representation only

This didn't end here, she was later raped by her neighbour when she sought help from him.

According to the police, one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.

Story first published: Sunday, December 10, 2017, 16:02 [IST]
