    Mining mafia tried to crush me with truck says BJP leader in Rajasthan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jaipur, Aug 08: BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli has claimed that the mining mafia tried to mow her down by a truck and left her vehicle damaged in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

    Following the incident on Sunday night, the MP sat on a dharna near Dhilawati police chowki along with her supporters demanding action against illegal mining.

    BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli
    The Bharatpur MP said she was informed that illegal mining was taking place in an area in the district and visited the spot.

    "Illegal mining and mining mafia are so dominant in Bharatpur Lok Sabha constituency that when I reached Kaman on getting information, I found more than 100 vehicles related to illegal mining on the spot. When I tried to stop them, there was a deadly attack on me," she claimed on Twitter.

    "The mining mafia tried to crush me and my associates with a truck. The encouragement given to the mining mafia by the state government and administration is proof that they do not hesitate to attack even a public representative," she said, according to news agency PTI.

    Speaking with reporters in Bharatpur, she said, "I was attacked for the fourth time by the illegal mining mafia. I had come to take stock of the situation after being informed that illegal mining was going on in the area. The mafia vandalised my vehicle. Fortunately, we escaped the vehicle on time".

    Koli alleged that the Bharatpur Superintendent of Police was reluctant to come to the spot after the incident took place.

    When contacted, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh refused to comment on the matter saying he was busy in some other work.

    Koli was attacked earlier also when unidentified people opened fire at her vehicle following which her security was increased.

    truck rajasthan bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 15:14 [IST]
