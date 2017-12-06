Minimum age to drink liquor in Kerala set to rise from 21 to 23

The legal age to start drinking in Kerala is all set to be raised from 21 to 23. The CPI(M) led Kerala government is set to make suitable amendments and bring about an ordinance to this effect.

It may be recalled that the government had diluted the liquor policy which leaned towards prohibition in a phased manner. Most of the liquor outlets were closed, but were later allowed to open.

Now the government has decided to give priority to an abstinence rather than a blanket ban. According to Excise Minister T Ramakrishnan a blanket ban had not yielded results anywhere in the world. While stating that the government did not encourage drinking, he also said that raising the minimum age is aimed at curbing youngsters from drinking. He also directed that al liquor shops maintain a strict vigil to this effect.

OneIndia News