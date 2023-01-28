Military-industrial complex working fine, US arms sales soar in 2022

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

The Hill report perpetuates the State Department data that claims that the increase in the defence products sale is attributed to the Ukraine crisis where the US government has authorised massive supply.

New Delhi, Jan 28: The military-industrial complex is not some conspiracy theory but a reality and that seems to be working fine for the American defence companies. As the global security worsens, especially after Ukraine war, the US arms sales are soaring high. Last year, US defence companies reaped huge dividends selling their weapons, defence platforms to their clients in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The latest data show that the year 2022 saw an increase of $51.9 billion. Most of the increase is largely due to the Russia-Ukraine war where America is siding with Ukraine. Not just that Ukraine but several European countries have started arming themselves as they perceive a threat from Russia.

However, all this while it is the American defence companies that have cashed in on the opportunity. They have received new orders for military equipment as these nations strengthen their defences. As the data show, the United State of America sold military hardware, services and technical data to its clients worth $153.7 billion in 2022 which is more than $103.4 billion from 2021.

Russia warns EU on arms supply to Ukraine

Ukraine crisis gives life to military-industrial complex

The Hill report perpetuates the State Department data that claims that the increase in the defence products sale is attributed to the Ukraine crisis where the US government has authorised massive supply. The Ukraine crisis has also generated huge insecurity among European nations like Germany, Poland and Spain who have started arming their defence forces.

The largest importer of US arms in Europe is none other than Germany. Amidst the crisis in Ukraine, the German government ordered 35 F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft worth $8.4 billion. Similarly, Poland is trying to strengthen its defences and for that it ordered 250 M1 Abrams tanks for an estimated $6 billion.

The United Kingdom has been at the forefront when it comes to supporting Ukraine and requesting NATO members to support the Ukrainian armed forces. It too has tried to strengthen its armed forces by ordering Ballistic Missile Defence Radar that cost around $700 million. Spain is another country that has ordered MH-60R Multi-Mission Helicopters worth $950 million.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets arms licence following threats by Islamists

Indonesia is another country that has bought F-15ID Aircraft for $13.9 billion. Greece is spending nearly $6.9 billion for a Multi-Mission Surface Combatant ship. Saudi Arabia ordered the Patriot Missile air defence system for $3.05 billion. Thus, the US defence exports have been not just to the countries from Europe but other parts of the world all these nations strengthen their defences.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 15:15 [IST]