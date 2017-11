Militants on Sunday hurled a grenade at a team of security forces which was withdrawing from Parimpora area in the outskirts of the city here, sources said.

The militants hurled the grenade towards the team, which was withdrawing after their law and order duties, at a foot overbridge which exploded with a loud bang, the sources said.

They said there was no loss of life or injury to anyone. However, the police did not confirm the incident.

PTI