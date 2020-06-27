  • search
    Migrant labour who returned from Surat commits suicide in UP

    Banda, June 27: A migrant labourer who recently returned from Surat allegedly committed suicide in Amlohara village here, police said on Saturday.

    Mani Shankar Mishra (35) killed himself by hanging from the roof of his house on Friday, Sub Inspector Incharge of Oran Chowki Sultan Singh said.

    Family undertakes secret burial after daughter commits suicide

    The father of the deceased, Shambhu, told the police that Shankar and his wife worked in a factory in Surat but following the lockdown he returned to his village 20 days ago, Sultan Singh said.

    The body has been handed over to the family after post- mortem and an investigation is underway, Singh added.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 13:35 [IST]
