Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son passes away

New Delhi, Mar 01: Zain Nadella, the son of Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft has passed away. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy.

Microsoft Corp told its executive staff in an email that Zain had passed away. The email also asked the executives to hold the family in their thoughts and prayers while giving them space to grieve privately.

Jeff Sperring, CEO of Children's Hospital, wrote in a message to his Board," Zain will be remembered for his eclectic taste in music, his bright sunny smile and the immense joy he brought to his family and all those who loved him."

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 12:25 [IST]