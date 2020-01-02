MHA notification reserving jobs for locals in J&K to be issued soon

New Delhi, Jan 02: The government is all set to issue a notification to include domicile provision and job reservation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that the notification would be released in the next couple of days. There is likely to be a clause that states any Indian citizen can acquire residency of Jammu and Kashmir only after staying in the Union Territory continuously for a period of 15 years.

It may be recalled that the regional BJP units had submitted a memorandum to the top leadership of the party to make some concessions for the residents of Kashmir. It was suggested that 15 to 20 years of stay within J&K must be made the minimum requirement for an Indian citizen to be deemed eligible for the status of a permanent resident.

The source, however, added that an exemption would be made to IAS and IPS officers and their families who have worked in Jammu and Kashmir. The exception would also be made to armed forces personnel from any part of the country, the officer also confirmed.

It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had withdrawn a notification that sought applications from across the country for recruitment of non-gazetted posts.

"It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement Notice No. 09/2019 dated 26.12.2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect," a notification issued by the High Court's registrar, Sanjay Dhar read.

It may be recalled that the High Court had on December 26 invited applications from candidates from across the country. This was the first time that hiring was to take place from across the country, post the abrogation of Article 370.

Prior to the abrogation, the appointments were restricted to the permanent residents of Kashmir and Ladakh.

The posts advertised included that of stenographers, drivers and typists. The J&K Reservation Rules 2005 will be applicable in the reserved category. It stated that the available vacancies would be in favour of the permanent residents.

There were 33 posts advertised and 17 are in the open merit category, which means anyone from outside J&K can apply and be selected. These candidates had been requested to send their applications to the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu.