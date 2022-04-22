MHA designating 7 more terrorists will make it harder for Pakistan to wriggle out of FATF Grey List

New Delhi, Apr 22: Seven Pakistan based terrorists have been listed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the past 15 days.

Sajjad Gul, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, Arjumand Gulzar Jan, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, and Hafiz Talha Saeed, who are based in Pakistan were listed under the UAPA based on the recommendations of the CID, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The move is a crucial one as it would help India raise the issue with the United Nations and other countries. Officials tell OneIndia that this would also increase the heat on Pakistan which is already under pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The FATF meets in June this year.

Pakistan continues to remain in the Grey List for terror financing. The FATF had told Pakistan in March that it needs to do more on the issue. At the FATF plenary to be held in June at Paris, India would provide a dossier on the above mentioned terrorists, which would only add pressure on Pakistan.

While Pakistan claims that it is doing a lot to curb terror funding, it had clearly failed to do so under the leadership of Imran Khan who was ousted as Pakistan prime minister. It would be interesting to see what approach the new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would take, although officials in New Delhi say that they do not have too many expectations.

Pakistan has repeatedly failed to act against its proxies such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. Pakistan also has failed to act against the many members of this outfit and has only made symbolic arrests of the chiefs of these groups when the heat is raised on it.

Several terrorists of both the above mentioned groups involved in attacks such as the one in Mumbai and Pulwama are walking around scot free. Operatives such as Sajid Mir who have played a crucial role in the Mumbai 26/11 attacks do not exist under Pakistan's radar. Islamabad in fact till date denies the existence of this person.

The FATF in a statement said the FATF encourages Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions target senior leaders and commanders of UN-designated terrorist groups.

Pakistan should continue to work to address the one remaining item in its 2021 action plan by demonstrating a positive and sustained trend of pursuing complex investigations and prosecutions.

In 2020, Pakistan had sought to wriggle out of the Grey List and had imposed financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

