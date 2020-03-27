  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MHA advisory tells states to prevent exodus of migrant labourers amidst COVID-19 lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to all states to precent the mass exodus of migrants labour.

    A Home Ministry official in its advisory said that an advisory has been issued to all states and ITs to prevent mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

    MHA advisory tells states to prevent exodus of migrant labourersamidst COVID-19 lockdown

    The states have also been told to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the government, including provisions of the free food grains and other essential items through the Public Distribution System. The states have also been asked to streamline the distribution system.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    On Thursday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package under a new scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Yojana. The package was announced to address the immediate distress in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 27th, 2020

      The government under this scheme aims at distributing 5 kilograms of rice or rice for each person free of cost. The government also said that it would distribute one kilogram of pulses to every low income family over the next three months. The finance minister also underlined plans for medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every front line health worker that would include doctors, nurses and paramedics.

      More UNION HOME MINISTER News

      Read more about:

      union home minister labourers coronavirus

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X