MHA advisory tells states to prevent exodus of migrant labourers amidst COVID-19 lockdown

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory to all states to precent the mass exodus of migrants labour.

A Home Ministry official in its advisory said that an advisory has been issued to all states and ITs to prevent mass exodus of migrant agricultural labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector workers, so as to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

The states have also been told to make these vulnerable groups aware of the measures taken by the government, including provisions of the free food grains and other essential items through the Public Distribution System. The states have also been asked to streamline the distribution system.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

On Thursday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 1.76 lakh crore package under a new scheme called the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Yojana. The package was announced to address the immediate distress in the wake of the lockdown announced by the government to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 27th, 2020

The government under this scheme aims at distributing 5 kilograms of rice or rice for each person free of cost. The government also said that it would distribute one kilogram of pulses to every low income family over the next three months. The finance minister also underlined plans for medical insurance of Rs 50 lakh for every front line health worker that would include doctors, nurses and paramedics.