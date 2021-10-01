Methamphetamine worth Rs 1 crore seized in Gujarat

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Oct 01: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons for alleged possession of nearly 1 kg of methamphetamine, worth Rs 1 crore, at a railway station in Gujarat, an official said on Friday.

    Based on a tip-off, the NCB's zonal unit nabbed a drug peddler and two local receivers at Kalupur railway station on Wednesday, zonal director of NCB, S K Mishra said.

    The drug peddler Praveen Bhati was travelling with the contraband in Howrah-Gandhidham train and was supposed to deliver the same to the other accused at the railway station, he said.

    "We nabbed Bhati as soon as the train stopped at the station. We seized 974 gm of methamphetamine, which was in a crystal form. We then nabbed Sagar Goswami and Abdul Gani, who had come to the station to receive the drugs," Mishra said.

    While Gani is a resident of Ahmedabad, Goswami is from Bihar, he said, adding that the consignment had reportedly originated from the northeast.

    According to officials, the seized contraband is worth Rs 1 crore in the international market.
    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, October 1, 2021, 17:02 [IST]
