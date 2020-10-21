IMD says monsoon likely to withdraw from parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours

MeT predicts heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 21: A fresh low-pressure area, formed over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, is likely to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha over the next three days, the Meteorological Centre here said.

In view of the weather forecast, the Odisha government on Tuesday asked senior officials to remain prepared to meet any eventuality, particularly waterlogging and landslides in hilly areas.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the same region. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level, it said.

It is likely to become well marked and move initially north-westwards during the next two days and then north- northeast wards in subsequent three days, the MeT Centre said in a bulletin.

This is the 10th low-pressure system developed over the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of August and third this month.

While rainfall of varying intensity is likely to lash most parts of the state till October 23, heavy to very heavy downpour may pound some areas during the period due to the low-pressure system.

This apart, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over west central parts of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, the MeT Centre said, advising fishermen not to venture into deep sea area of westcentral Bay of Bengal till October 23.

Following the MeT Centres forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), P K Jena issued an advisory to district collectors and senior officials to maintain constant vigil and closely monitor the situation in low lying areas to deal with possible waterlogging and landslides.

While heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places of Malkangiri, Koraput and Ganjam districts till Wednesday, heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts on Wednesday and Thursday, the MeT Centre said.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some areas of Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak, Balasore and Jajpur districts on October 22 and 23.

Parts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Bhadrak and Balasore districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on October 23 and 24, it said.