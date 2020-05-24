  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mercury soars in Himachal Pradesh

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 24: Mercury soared in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday and Una was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said.

    Mercury soars in Himachal Pradesh

    Most other parts of the state recorded temperatures above the 30-degree mark.

    Una recorded the highest temperature in the hill state at 42.2 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

    Bilaspur recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, followed by 38.2 in Hamirpur, 38 in Kangra, 37.8 in Sundernagar, 34.6 in Solan, 32.2 in Chamba, 31.8 in Palampur and 30.4 in Dharamshala, he said.

    Tourist places Manali, Shimla, Dalhousie and Kullu recorded maximum temperatures of 28.8, 28.6, 23.7 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

    The mercury settled at 17 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius.

    More MERCURY News

    Read more about:

    mercury himachal pradesh

    Story first published: Sunday, May 24, 2020, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue