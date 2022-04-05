Mercury rising: IMD predicts Heat wave to severe heat wave condition across North India for next 5 days

Heat wave unlikely in Delhi for another week: IMD

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition is prevailing in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and some other parts of the country.

Talking to AIR News, Senior Scientist in India Meteorological Department, R K Jenamani said the heat wave condition is going to stay in these areas during the next five days.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius today. Mr. Jenamani said the temperature will pick up from tomorrow in Delhi- NCR region

The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next three days due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 15:31 [IST]