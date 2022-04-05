YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mercury rising: IMD predicts Heat wave to severe heat wave condition across North India for next 5 days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition is prevailing in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, and some other parts of the country.

    Talking to AIR News, Senior Scientist in India Meteorological Department, R K Jenamani said the heat wave condition is going to stay in these areas during the next five days.

    Mercury rising: IMD predicts Heat wave to severe heat wave condition across North India for next 5 days

    In Delhi, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 39 degrees Celsius today. Mr. Jenamani said the temperature will pick up from tomorrow in Delhi- NCR region

    The IMD predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next three days due to the influence of strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels.

    More HEAT WAVE News  

    Read more about:

    heat wave india meteorological department

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X