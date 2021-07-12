YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mehul Choksi gets bail by Dominica HC to travel back to Antigua for medical treatment

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jul 12: The Dominica High Court has granted bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, allowing him to travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment of his neurological condition, local media there reported.

    Mehul Choksi gets bail Dominica HC to return to Antigua on bail for medical treatment

    The high court has granted a consent order permitting Choksi to go to Antigua, where he has been staying as a citizen since 2018 after he left India, after depositing Eastern Caribbean Dollars 10,000 (approximately Rs 2.75 lakh as per exchange rate) as bail money, Antigua Breaking News reported.

    The court has also stayed the ongoing trial before a magistrate for his alleged illegal entry into Dominica on May 23, it said.

    More MEHUL CHOKSI News  

    Read more about:

    mehul choksi antigua

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X