Historic LIC IPO: Everything you should know

Fact Check: Did LIC IPO hint at massive Covid death during second wave

Cabinet allows up to 20% foreign direct investment in IPO-bound LIC

Govt not to reduce stake in LIC for at least 2 years after IPO

Mega LIC IPO likely to open on May 4; issue size cut to Rs 21,000 crore: Report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 25: The much awaited mega initial share sale of Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) has been announced and the issue will open on 4 May, according to a PTI report.

The bidding for IPO will end on till 9 May. The government is likely to sell a 3.5 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) through an initial public offering which will hit the markets in the first week of the next month.

The issue size is expected to be worth Rs 21,000 crore, valuing the country's largest insurer at Rs 6 lakh crore.

In February, LIC had filed draft papers with Sebi wherein it had said that the government will sell 5 per cent stake or 31.6 crore shares in the state-run insurer.

However, the IPO plans faced headwinds due to the ongoing volatility in stock markets due to Russia-Ukraine war, forcing the government to cut the issue size to 3.5 per cent.

Reservations for policyholders and employees, and discounts, issue dates and issue price will be known by Wednesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 22:12 [IST]