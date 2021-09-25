Meet the Indian biker who's breaking records left and right

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Globally recognised as 'The Indian Rossi', Harish Rossi is indeed breaking many records both in India and across the world. Feats which have seemed impossible to achieve have been done by Mr. Harish Rossi.

One such feat that he achieved was covering around 10200+ kms from Kanyakumari to Khardung La and back in just 15 days! And mind you! The trail to Khardung La even on a Royal enfield isn't easy, but Harish Kumar 'Rossi' took the challenge to take track ready Sportsbike 'MV Agusta F4 RC' there. The climate, the rough terrain of the mountains make it one of the most difficult trails in the world and yet Mr.Harish defeated it with all his might. For hardcore biking enthusiasts it's not about just picking up a bike and travelling but it's all about the thrill, the excitement, the Chaos, they live for it! Such strong willpower of course comes only with an intense passion.

Curious To Know Who This Guy Is?

Harish Kumar who's born and brought up in Chennai, has been nicknamed globally as "The Indian Valentino Rossi" thanks to his biking skills and neverending records. Also him being a diehard Valentino Rossi fan helps! He's a typical outdoor guy, If he isn't riding bikes he is probably playing cricket or badminton. He currently owns 7 bikes which he calls his 'dream bikes': MV Agusta F4 RC, BMW S1000Rr, R1M, aprilia caponord, VMAX, you name it he has it! He has covered around 7 lakhs kilometres on his superbikes in the past 10 years! However he points out that he rides them, goes on these amazing breathtaking trails just for his own satisfaction and not to impress or please the people around him. He has already covered each and every route and trail in India! When asked about his dream locations Austria, Spain, Italy are the first ones to come to his mind.

Riding for a Cause:

We have seen so many cases of violence against women, of all ages. Some of us feel sad, agitated, and pinpoint fingers at our Judiciary system but very few of us actually take steps to spread awareness about it. In May 2015, he along with 5 other bikers covered 9000 kms across 14 states of India in just 15 days for a good cause : "Stop Violence against Women". In this journey, they visited several NGOs that promote women empowerment to spread awareness about this grim issue.

"Seeing yesterday and today there is a lot of difference in the way we think, our thought process, be proud of it." ~ Harish Rossi

Travelling the world opens your mind to various cultures, various ideas, different people and of course the amazing experiences. Harish Rossi says that he doesn't have one particular mentor, but he learns from everything and everyone he comes across while riding.

He got inspired by the one and only Valentino Rossi, and now he's inspiring the people of India and the world with his amazing riding skills and with the amazing feats that he has achieved. You can check his amazing adventures all around the world on his Instagram: @harishrossi

Harish Rossi also provides an insider's guide on what to expect when dating a biker:

For many people regardless of their gender identity, bikers are considered to be quite sexy and attractive , they are great adventurers. If you are one who considers themselves to have wanderlust, or in other words a soul which loves to travel, then dating a biker might just be the best decision you will ever make. From hilly terrain to beaches and deserts- the sky is the limit.

Harish Rossi also believes that finding happiness in little things. Just an opportunity to get away on their bike and a glimpse of the scenic beauty is enough to keep them satiated. And he always have the answer to what to give others for any possible event!

However, one assumption that people really have to get rid of according to bikers themselves is that they are not cautious and are thrill chasers. There is a fine line between people who ride a bike to show off and those who make biking their passion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 16:38 [IST]