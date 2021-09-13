Meet famous actor Sohail Monirul Shaikh (Mr Sohu)

Sohail Monirul Shaikh is a well-known digital content creator and actor. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sohail is a man full of energy. He did his schooling at St Andrew's high school and later Studied at Rizvi College of Arts Science and Commerce. Sohail has always been the kid with fresh ideas. Before entering the entertainment industry, he used to work at his father's shop.

Initially, he started uploading content in a short span of time he was able to gain quite a success. Being creative and innovative his content is quite interesting to watch this is the very reason why he stands out in the industry.

In this covid 19 pandemic, the concept of reels has grown quite a lot. People often pass their time watching reels on their Instagram. What is making reels go viral is because it's unique content. Sohail is one of the content creators who is providing videos and other kinds of innovative quality work that not only provide good entertainment but also have some social values, and are good in quality.

Recently, Sohail released his first track named Mera Bhai Tu which became an instant hit. Within a short span of time, the music video has hit over 32 million on YouTube and several streams on different platforms. The song Mera Bhai Tu portrays the friendship between two people who have overcomes many hurdles in their lives but instead of dwelling upon it, they chose to concentrate only on the positive relationship and bond they have between them. Through the song, Sohail highlights the meaningful bond between the two individuals. Recently, Sohail revealed the sequel of Sohail's first music video Mera Bhai Tu is set to release on 16th June

The reason why Sohail stands out in the industry is because of his content. His content is not only relatable but also entertaining at the same time. He has managed to reach a very great part of the audience which is especially useful for him since he focuses on the right target audience who are willing to look up to his work. He is one of the genuine people who aim to create content to entertain people.

Therefore, Sohail is one of the rising digital creators who is taking over the entertainment industry by storm.

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 17:27 [IST]