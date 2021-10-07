Meet Arun Smoki, South India’s top followed automotive creator

By Anuj Cariappa

Camera handling is not an easy task, it takes a lot of effort and practice to be a perfectionist. In this competitive world, there are a lot of people who are passionate about the camera and shooting a variety of things. One such person who has aced in the shooting that too with mobile cameras is Arun Smoki. He is a renowned YouTuber that gives in-depth reviews about Automotive as he has a keen interest in the same.

A lot of famous editors and videographers take guidance in order to have mastery in the field. But this talented mind has all learned by himself, as he was crazy about bikes and that's when he thought of starting his own YouTube channel in 2017. Since the beginning of his channel, he has been shooting and editing the videos all by himself. What makes him unique in the industry is that he does all this thing on his mobile phone.

Talking about the incredible journey, Arun says, "I have always had a passion for bikes and cars and it gives me immense pleasure that I am able to follow my passion. What more can be satisfying than people recognizing you for your work."

This YouTuber started his journey three years ago in Thrissur, Kerala, and has since risen to become one of South India's top YouTubers. His channel rose to nearly 1.5 million subscribers once he began rating motorbikes and autos. Not just on YouTube, but also on other social media platforms, he is well-known. He currently has over 5 lakh Facebook followers and 1 million Instagram followers.

Arun is well-known, particularly among the youth, for his bike review films, which they adore. He has a channel dedicated to traveling and personal experiences in addition to being a bike and travel lover. He enjoys riding his bike to new areas and has traveled over 16,000 kilometers across 20 states to date. With tremendous power comes great responsibility, and he is well aware of this. As a result, he educates young people on the need for safe driving. He is a firm believer in not drinking and driving and pushes this message through his videos and blog.

It is also known that success does not come easily, and this young YouTuber is no exception. Arun, with his astute skills, recognized the digital space's potential and began making videos for the video streaming site. He was doing something new and unusual at the time because there were few players making vehicle-related videos, and this is what made him so successful. In just two months, he amassed over 50 thousand subscribers on his YouTube channel, which is an impressive feat by any measure. Arun is also the administrator of the popular Facebook group 'Bike Pradhanmar,' which has a significant following of bikers.

Talking about his work, Arun said, "I will be very honest to say that my intention was never to make money out of my channel but to spread awareness among people with every nitty-gritty of bikes and cars. It is also very true that because of my channel, I have been able to make a life for myself; from living in a rented house to now owning a house, it's all because of the support of people."

With his work, he has aided many people who wish to buy a bike or a car, especially first-time purchasers, with his unique movies on motorcycles and autos. He is undoubtedly building a name for himself in the industry and inspiring many young people with his high-quality content.

