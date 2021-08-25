Medical student allegedly gangraped, friend beaten up near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru; No arrests yet

Mysuru Dasara 2020: Dr CN Manjunath to inaugurate ten-day festival; only 300 people to be allowed

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Aug 25: A girl student was allegedly gangraped by unidentified people on the outskirts of the city at Lalithadripura layout, Mysuru on 24th August. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 7pm when she was returning from Chamundi hills along with her friend.

According to reports, it has been over 24 hours after the incident, and the accused are still missing.

The medical student, riding pillion with her male friend, was on her way to Chamundi Hills when a few people waylaid them on Tuesday.

According to police, "The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, attacked her friend and dragged her to a place where they committed the crime," police said.

As per the complaint, six men committed the crime and also beat the girl's friend for objecting. Both the girl and her male friend are being treated at a private hospital, reports said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged in Alanahally Police Station

''The girl is receiving medical treatment at a hospital, her condition is stable. On CM's orders, ADGP Pratap Reddy is also in Mysuru for investigation. Two DCPs also put on the case,'' ST Somashekar, District in-charge minister of Mysuru said.

Speaking to the reporters in Delhi, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said,''The victim is admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim... I have instructed the DGP to take stringent action against the culprit.''

Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case, PTI reported.

''We have formed teams for the investigation of the case. We can't disclose details related to this case at this point in time,'' Dr. Chandragupta said.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 22:33 [IST]