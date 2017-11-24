Medical services important pillar of armed forces, says President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, Nov 24: President Ram Nath Kovind said that medical services are an important pillar of the armed forces and it's important to focus on training and medical research to keep up with the present world scenario.

Delivering the valedictory address at the 42nd World Congress of the International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM), Kovind said the Armed Forces Medical Services of India has been providing a "stellar service" not only to the forces, but has also been in the service of the nation during peace and wartime. They are the most-valuable first responders in times of natural and man-made crises and are in a perpetual state of readiness, he said.

"In keeping with the present world scenario, it is important that we focus on two aspects of medicine - training and medical research. Both are progressive and mandated requirements of the medical profession, which help the organisation and the individual to constantly grow and expand," he said.

Kovind also lauded the role of women in the armed medical services, saying they have evolved as able soldiers in whichever arm or service they have served in. "The Indian Armed Forces Medical Services has had women adorn the uniform as medical, dental and nursing officers since our independence, and they have served and proved themselves even in extremely difficult situations, with great distinction," he said. There was also a special session on how to deal with medical emergencies after women are inducted in combat role. Currently, of the three services, only the Air Force has inducted fighter pilots in combat roles. PTI PR ABH