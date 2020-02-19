Mediators appointed by SC speak to protesters at Shaheen Bagh

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 19: The mediators appointed by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to meet and hold a dialogue with the prolong anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh read out the order of the court to the protesters there. The mediators have urged the protesters to listen to their point of view before coming up with any decission.

On Monday, a bench of two-judges of the apex court, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph on Monday had appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as the mediators for the Shaheen Bagh demonstrators, they have been appointed to hold dailogues between the agitators and convince them to move the protest to some other place.

The apex court also said that the advocates sought help from former information commissioner and IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah.

Advocate Ramachandran who is one of the mediator addressing the crowd at the spot read out the order that the apex court has upheld their (protesters) right to protest. But then other citizens also have their rights and it should also be maintained.

She read in Hindi that the court want to together find a solution to the problem. And they will listen to everyone.

Earlier, advocate Hegde explained the SC's order to the protesters. Later, it was translated into Hindi by Ramachandran.