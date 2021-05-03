YouTube
    supreme court

    Media can’t be stopped from reporting court observations: SC tells Election Commission

    New Delhi, May 03: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the Election Commission's plea against Madras HC remarks holding its officials responsible for the surge in COVID-19 cases and fastening them with murder charges.

    Representational Image
    A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said it did not want to "demoralise" the high courts as they are vital pillars of the democracy, and the various critical remarks, as alleged by the Election Commission, are often said in an open dialogue between the bar and the bench.

    The apex court said it would pronounce its order "expeditiously" on the EC''s plea against critical remarks such as fastening murder charges against its officials.

    "The media is powerful and communicating what happens in court. Not only our judgements, but raising of questions, answers and dialogues is a concern for citizens. Media not reporting observations is far-fetched," the Supreme Court told the Election Commission.

    The Election Commission had moved the apex court on Saturday, challenging the critical observations made by the Madras High Court holding it responsible for a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, saying the remarks were "uncalled for, blatant and disparaging".

    Story first published: Monday, May 3, 2021, 12:04 [IST]
