MEA responds to Pak withdrawing from Chess Olympiad despite their team reaching India

    New Delhi, July 28: India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

    Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.

    Arindam Bagchi

    It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India, he said.

    Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

    On this, Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India."

    Pakistan earlier announced its decision to withdraw from the Chess Olympiad citing India's torch relay that passed through Kashmir on July 21.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 18:15 [IST]
