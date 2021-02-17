Me Too: Timeline of events in Priya Ramani-MJ Akbar case

Harvey Weinstein convicted of sexual assault, but acquitted of being a serial predator

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 17: The following is the timeline of M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.

Here's the timeline:

Oct 8, 2018: Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a reference to a 2017 Vogue India article she had written titled "To the Harvey Weinsteins of the World".

Oct 15: Akbar files criminal defamation complaint before Delhi court.

Oct 17: Akbar resigns as Union minister.

Jan 29, 2019: Delhi court summons Ramani as accused in the case.

Feb 25: Delhi court grants bail to Ramani.

Feb 7, 2020: Court starts hearing final arguments in the case.

Sep 19: Judge hearing the case seeks transfer of the matter to another court on the ground that his court was designated to hear cases filed against lawmakers.

Oct 22: District judge refuses to transfer the case to another court and sends it back to the magistrate who was hearing the matter.

Delhi Court acquits Journalist Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar defamation case

Nov 18: Judge hearing the case transferred.

Nov 21: New judge starts hearing afresh the final arguments in the case.

Feb 1, 2021: Court reserves the verdict after both the parties complete their final arguments.

Feb 10: Judgment adjourned to Feb 17 due to late submission of written submissions.

Feb 17: Ramani acquitted, court dismisses the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her.