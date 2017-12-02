Mayawati rakes up EVM row again, says BJP wouldn't have won if ballot papers were used

BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday raked up the issue of Electronic Voting Machines yet again and said that the BJP would not have won the elections if the ballot papers were used.

Even after BSP's dismal show in the UP Assembly elections earlier this year, Mayawati had said that BJP had been winning due to the faulty EVMs.

"If BJP is honest and believes in democracy then discard EVMs & conduct voting on Ballot papers. General Elections are due in 2019. If BJP believes people are with them, they must implement it. I can guarantee if Ballot papers are used, BJP won't come to power," Mayawati told the media on Saturday.

Despite winning just two out of 16 mayoral seats in the Uttar Pradesh Civic Polls 2017, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was the only true competition to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BSP not just won two seats but also gave BJP a tough fight in many seats including Jhansi with a sleek margin. The highlight of the BSP's performance was, however, unseating the BJP from Aligarh.

The BSP gave the BJP the jitters in Jhansi with a very sleek margin winning 11 seats while the BJP finally managed to win 21. In Kanpur, the BSP won 3 while the BJP won 58, a massive lead. In Lucknow, the BJP won 53 seats while the BSP managed a mere 2. Ghaziabad saw the BSP win 13 seats while the BJP won 57. 53 is the number of seats that the BJP won in Agra while the BSP managed 27.

OneIndia News