  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mayawati explains why SP-BSP did not include Congress as alliance

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 12: BSP supremo Mayawati in a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav explained why both the parties did not include Congress as an alliance.

    Mayawati explains why SP-BSP did not include Congress as alliance
    Mayawati explains why SP-BSP did not include Congress as alliance

    Mayawati said, " Moreover, we won't gain anything by including Congress in our alliance. Both BSP and SP have experienced in the past that Congress's vote is not transferrable."

    "Why we didn't take Congress in the alliance? Let me tell you post-independence, Congress was at Centre and in many states. Even then corruption, poverty were rampant. Congress and BJP at Centre are one of the same things. Both the parties have done defence embezzlement in their tenure. Congress lost due to Bofors, BJP will lose because of Rafale," said Mayawati. 

    Also read: BSP will contest on 38 seats, SP on 38 seats: Mayawati

    She further said that when it comes to SP and BSP, votes get consolidated successfully. "We believe that we will dethrone BJP at the Centre, provided that BJP does not go for tampering with EVMs like before, " she added.

    Both leaders are addressing the press for the first time after they gave contours of an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Read more about:

    bsp sp bsp mayawati akhilesh yadav congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue