YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    May soon top hate, anger charts: Rahul Gandhi on India's happiness rank

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an apparent jibe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, said India would soon top hate and anger charts.

    Rahul Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared the report and said, "Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!"

    India has been ranked 136 even below Pakistan (121), out of 149 countries in the list of UN World Happiness Report 2022, which was released on Friday. Finland topped the list.

    This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries worldwide.

    As the world battles the covid pandemic, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other's support in times of great need.

    The World Happiness Report 2022, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, focuses on the effects of Covid-19 and how people all over the world have fared. It ranks the world's 149 countries on "how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be".

    The United States ranks at 16th place for happiness, despite being one of the richest countries in the world.

    More RAHUL GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi happiness

    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 21:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X