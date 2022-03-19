May soon top hate, anger charts: Rahul Gandhi on India's happiness rank

I come to Manipur with humility, BJP-RSS with a sense of superiority: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 19: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an apparent jibe at the Centre over the country's ranking in the latest World Happiness Report, said India would soon top hate and anger charts.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi shared the report and said, "Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts!"

Hunger Rank: 101

Freedom Rank: 119

Happiness Rank: 136



But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts! pic.twitter.com/pJxB4p8DEt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 19, 2022

India has been ranked 136 even below Pakistan (121), out of 149 countries in the list of UN World Happiness Report 2022, which was released on Friday. Finland topped the list.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the World Happiness Report, which uses global survey data to report how people evaluate their own lives in more than 150 countries worldwide.

As the world battles the covid pandemic, it is essential to remember the universal desire for happiness and the capacity of individuals to rally to each other's support in times of great need.

The World Happiness Report 2022, issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, focuses on the effects of Covid-19 and how people all over the world have fared. It ranks the world's 149 countries on "how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be".

The United States ranks at 16th place for happiness, despite being one of the richest countries in the world.

Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 21:14 [IST]