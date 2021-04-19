Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
Maximum temperature likely to be 37 Deg C in Delhi on Monday: MeT
New Delhi, Apr 19: It was a clear morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, the meteorological department said.
It has forecast partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon or evening.
According to a department official, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.
The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 63 per cent, the department said.