Ambedkar Jayanti 2021: Popular quotes that continue to inspire us

JEE Main Admit Card for April 2021 exam to be released with COVID-19 self-declaration form

ICSE Board Exams 2021: Will class 10, 12 exams get cancelled or postponed? Latest updates for students

KSET exam date 2021 announced: Check strict COVID-19 norms to be followed

Maximum temperature likely to be 37 Deg C in Delhi on Monday: MeT

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: It was a clear morning in the national capital on Monday and the minimum temperature settled at 18.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal, the meteorological department said.

It has forecast partly cloudy sky towards the afternoon or evening.

Weather forecast: Warm Thursday morning in Delhi hot day ahead

According to a department official, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 63 per cent, the department said.