Maulana Madani who opposed UCC is Person of the Year selected by Islamic Institute

New Delhi, Dec 27: The president of the Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind Maulana Mahmood Madani has been selected as the person of the year 2023 by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre.

The 14th annual issue of the Muslim 500: The World's 500 Most Influential Muslims has listed Maulana Madani as the Person of the Year 2023.

The Centre is associated with a Jordanian based institute namely Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought.' In the annual issue, the entity erased the Maulana for tackling terrorism and Islamophobia at the same time.

"Through the platform of the JUH, he has fought the twin battles of condemning terrorism in all its forms as well as calling out those who would use the issue to scapegoat the Muslim community," the report said.

"With the ruling BJP party promoting Hindu nationalism-Hindutva-to ever-more harmful levels, Indian Muslims are killed and discriminated against as never before," the report claimed while trying to mislead the readers by falsely claiming that Muslims in India were killed and discriminated against.

The report also claimed the initiative by Maulana Madani by stating that he had set up the JEIM (the Justice and Empowerment Initiative for Indian Muslims) which had been tracking Islamophobia.

It also praised the Maulana, a Deobandi cleric for modernising Islamic seminaries, legitimising the Madrasa curriculum as equivalent to having second level or 10th standard education.

"Maulana Madani is a leading voice in the Indian Muslim community, which is 200 million strong. Their challenges are unprecedented and the success of his work has a major influence on how they fare," the study said.

This comes in the backdrop of the backdrop of the Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind passing a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will override the Muslim Personal Laws and ensure uniformity in civil matters.

The resolution was passed during a 2-day programme which took part in the presence of 5,000 organisations in Deoband in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The resolution said that the enactment of the UCC would prevent the observance of the personal laws which is permitted as per the Indian Constitution.

"This ignores the true spirit of the Constitution. No Muslim accepts interference in Islamic law. If any government makes the mistake of implementing UCC, Muslims will not accept this injustice and will be forced to take all measures against it while staying within constitutional limits," the resolution said.

The Jamaat Ulama-e-Hind has been critical of the PM Modi government for patronising those who speak out against the atrocities by the Muslims. We had the chance to go to Pakistan, but we did not go. Those who harp about Pakistan should go there themselves, the organisation Madani had said.

He also said that the Muslims have been rendered strangers in their own country. We have been maintaining patience, but that does not mean that we will bow our heads and accept everything. He also said that the Muslims can compromise everything but not their faith, the Maulana had also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 13:55 [IST]