Mathura Iskcon temple prohibits entry of foreign pilgrims ahead of Holi

Mathura, Mar 05: In the view of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mathura Isckon temples have prohibited the entry of foreign pilgrims into its premises for two months, while the community Holi of widows in the city has also been cancelled till March 7.

This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world, India is also experiencing measures taken by various people and organisations to prevent its spread.

As we know the vibrant colourful festival of India, Holi is round the corner and Holi in Mathura is so hyped as the love life of Lord Krishna and Radha sprouted and grew here.

The festival of colours here is celebrated in five major events, Holi festival in Mathura starts with- the lathmar Holi at Barsana, lathmar Holi at Nandgaon, Holika Dahan in Kosi, and colorful Holi Vrindavan, Baldeo.

Several foreigner nationals belonging to different countries gathers in Mathura to celebrate Holi with flowers and colours ahead of the festival to be celebrated. in India on on March 10.

However, precautions are been taken to curb the fatal nobel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) that like an epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting more than tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries worldwide, and keeping the numbers on rise.

India reported many new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 29 so far.