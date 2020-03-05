  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mathura Iskcon temple prohibits entry of foreign pilgrims ahead of Holi

    By
    |

    Mathura, Mar 05: In the view of Coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mathura Isckon temples have prohibited the entry of foreign pilgrims into its premises for two months, while the community Holi of widows in the city has also been cancelled till March 7.

    This comes amid the coronavirus outbreak around the world, India is also experiencing measures taken by various people and organisations to prevent its spread.

    Mathura Iskcon temple prohibits entry of foreign pilgrims ahead of Holi

    As we know the vibrant colourful festival of India, Holi is round the corner and Holi in Mathura is so hyped as the love life of Lord Krishna and Radha sprouted and grew here.

    The festival of colours here is celebrated in five major events, Holi festival in Mathura starts with- the lathmar Holi at Barsana, lathmar Holi at Nandgaon, Holika Dahan in Kosi, and colorful Holi Vrindavan, Baldeo.

    Holi 2020: When, why is it celebrated in India

    Several foreigner nationals belonging to different countries gathers in Mathura to celebrate Holi with flowers and colours ahead of the festival to be celebrated. in India on on March 10.

    However, precautions are been taken to curb the fatal nobel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) that like an epidemic is picking up the pace in India after infecting more than tens of thousands of people and killing more than 3,000 in over 60 countries worldwide, and keeping the numbers on rise.

    India reported many new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 29 so far.

    More HOLI News

    Read more about:

    holi mathura iskcon prohibition

    Story first published: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X