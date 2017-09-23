MAT September 2017 results declared, how to check

The MAT September 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is conducted by AIMA for candidates seeking admissions in Post Graduate Management Programs in various Business-Schools in India.

MAT September 2017 paper-based test was conducted on September 3rd 2017 and the computer-based test was taken on September 9th 2017. The results are available on apps.aima.in/mat_input_result.aspx.

How to Check MAT September 2017 Results:

Story first published: Saturday, September 23, 2017, 10:26 [IST]
