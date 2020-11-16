YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mastermind in Rs 400 crore Citibank scam arrested again

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The alleged mastermind in the Rs 400 crore Citibank scam, Shivraj Puri has been arrested again.

    There were no details about his whereabouts, but he had been conducting similar frauds over the years. Our team conducted technical investigation and traced him. After a month, on November 13, we found him in Dehradun, where he was operating underground. He has been sent to judicial custody. The case is still under investigation," ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan, who headed the Special Investigation Team said.

    Mastermind in Rs 400 crore Citibank scam arrested again

    He has been declared as a bail jumper and three cases of fraud have been registered against him, the police said.

    Puri who was an employee of Citibank in 2010 conducted a fraud amounting to Rs 400 crore. When he was working with the bank in Gurgaon, he forged bank documents and transferred Rs 400 crore from accounts of people there into accounts of other private banks. He was arrested after the bank filed a complaint against him. Two and half years after his arrest, he was granted bail. However, when he was supposed to attend court in 2018, he was untraceable.

    He was also involved in a number of other fraud cases, which included luring people to invest money by promising them high returns, a police officer said.

    More CITIBANK News

    Read more about:

    citibank arrested

    Story first published: Monday, November 16, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X