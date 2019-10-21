Massive fire incidents in 3 major states MP, Maharashtra, Telangana; 1 dead

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Indore, Oct 21: Three massive fire incidents have broken out in three different states. In a major Hyderabad hospital fire a boy died and four others were injured. A four-floor hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city gutted in a massive fire and another fire incident has been reported in a warehouse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra on Monday.

Ablaze erupted in 'Golden Gate' hotel, located in Vijay Nagar area, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and the flames spread rapidly across its four floors, a police official said, adding that thick smoke engulfed the entire premises. No casualty has been reported so far.

As soon as the fire was reported, those present in the hotel were evacuated and simultaneously, people in the adjoining residential buildings were also alerted, he said.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a godown in Bhiwandi. Fire tenders at the spot.More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/uQpz4nqlJ3 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Indore. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gzdsJuQo9J — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

According to eyewitnesses, fire brigade employees made hectic efforts to douse the flames which spread to inner areas of the hotel. Indore Municipal Corporation's deputy commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the hotel comprised some restaurants and around 25 rooms.

"There is no information of any casualty so far," he said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet known. Efforts were underway to douse the blaze, he said.

Reportedly, the cause of the fire yet to be ascertained and as of now, no casualty or damage has been reported.

A three-month-old baby boy died and four others were injured after a fire broke out at a private children's hospital in LB Nagar in the wee hours today.

The incident happened in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the hospital at 2.55 a.m, LB Nagar Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy.

A baby died in the fire mishap and four other babies were injured and shifted by parents and police to different hospitals and they were stated to be doing fine, the police official said. The fire was extinguished with the help of fire tenders, police said.

As per preliminary information, a suspected short circuit caused the fire, Reddy said. As many as 42 children were undergoing treatment at the hospital at the time of the accident and the five babies were admitted in the NICU, the Inspector said.

Hyderabad: One child dead, four others injured after a fire broke out due to a short circuit at a children's hospital in LB Nagar. pic.twitter.com/4hrl2l9DUS — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, some people including parents and relatives of the injured children held a protest in front of the hospital. A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in connection with the incident and a probe is on.

Simultaneously, another major fire has also broken out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra. Fire tenders have reached the spot.