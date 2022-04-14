In one of the worst fires in NYC, nine children among 19 charred to death

New Delhi, Apr 14: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

"We received a call about the fire at Troy Lounge and Bar on club road in Punjabi Bagh at 1.35 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Massive fire breaks out in #PunjabiBagh restaurant Troy Lounge and Bar . pic.twitter.com/8mMCzN6njZ — ujjwal Singh Bakshi. (@BakshiINC001) April 14, 2022

Nine more fire tenders were rushed to the spot later, he said.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding the cause of fire is not yet known.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 15:54 [IST]